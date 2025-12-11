CBI visits key witness after his son killed in road accident; 8 named in complaint against Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, Dec 11 (IANS) A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited the residence of Bhola Ghosh, the key witness in a criminal case against now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sources said the CBI officials reached Ghosh's residence to enquire into the death of his younger son, Satyajit Ghosh, in a road accident on Wednesday.

Satyajit had been accompanying his father to the trial court to get his statement against Shahjahan recorded.

The CBI called to probe the mishap after Bhola Ghosh filed a written complaint at Nazat police station under Basirhat district police, naming eight persons he alleged were responsible for the accident in which he narrowly escaped though his younger son died.

The first two names in the written complaint are those of Sheikh Shahjahan and his wife -- Taslima Bibi.

The other six persons named as accused in the complaint are Gaffar Sheikh, Sabir Ali Molla, Chairap Meer, Abdul Kahar Molla, Abdul Ali Molla and Nazrul Molla.

In the complaint, Bhola Ghosh also identified Sabir Ali Molla as the driver of the truck involved in the collision that hit the vehicle in which he and his deceased son were travelling.

Sheikh Shahjahan is currently in judicial custody on various charges, including alleged masterminding of attacks on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and their accompanying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in front of his residence at Sandeshkhali last year, forcible grabbing of land at Sandeshkhali, illegal conversion of farmland to pisciculture farms by forcefully flowing in saline water, and sexual exploitation of local women.

The CBI has recently submitted details of around 3,000 individual complaints registered against Sheikh Shahjahan in the Calcutta High Court.

In its report, the CBI had also given details of evidence secured by its investigators that the agency says substantiate the charges against Shahjahan in different cases registered against him, sources said.

The progress report on the investigation also provided details of close associates of Shahjahan who were allegedly involved in the groundwork for such illegal activities.

