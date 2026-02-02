Calcutta High Court issues order to control use of firecrackers on night of Shab-e-Barat

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court has issued an order to control bursting of firecrackers on the night of Shab-e-Barat. A Division Bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen issued this order on Monday, said court sources.

The order says that no firecrackers can be set off from 10 pm on the night of Shab-e-Barat until 6 am the following morning. The use of firecrackers must comply with the rules of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board. If this order is violated, the police will be able to take appropriate action against the offenders.

According to the calendar, Shab-e-Barat is on February 4. It is alleged that on the day of Shab-e-Barat and for several days before and after, there is an uncontrolled use of loud firecrackers in various parts of Kolkata. It is alleged that there is no control whatsoever. It is even alleged that firecrackers are set off throughout the night.

The petitioner argued that the Holy Quran does not mention celebrating Shab-e-Barat through bursting of firecrackers. Furthermore, the police had controlled the use of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Christmas and Chhath Puja in the state. Permission is granted only for green fireworks during specific times.

The High Court also has clear instructions regarding this. However, since there is no court order regarding Shab-e-Barat, it is alleged that there is an uncontrolled use of loud firecrackers throughout the night in the state.

In this regard, the petitioner, Shagufta Suleman, filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking the court's intervention. Hearing that petition, the court has ordered that no firecrackers should be set off after 10 pm.

The petitioner said that last year, even though a Bench of the then Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, issued a similar order, firecrackers were freely set off in Park Street and Ripon Street areas, completely disregarding the court's order. As a result, the firecrackers caused significant problems for the sick, the elderly, children and pets.

