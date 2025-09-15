Calcutta HC directs formation of new medical board in two BJP workers' death case

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court has ordered the formation of a new medical board in the death of two BJP workers in East Midnapore district's Khejuri area after the second autopsy reports showed multiple injuries.

The autopsy conducted by doctors at state-run SSKM hospital has shown 24 injuries on one body and several injuries on another body.

After taking note of the post-mortem reports, the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak on Monday directed the state health department to form a new medical board and explain the injuries in that report.

The court further directed that it will have to be mentioned which injuries caused the death. At the same time, the new board will have to give its complete opinion on the entire report. The report will have to be submitted by September 18, when the matter is likely to be heard again.

On September 8, the high court expressed doubts over the role of the investigating officer (IO) probing the case of the mysterious death of two BJP workers at Khejuri, which took place in July this year.

Earlier on September 3, the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi directed the East Midnapore district police to submit to the court the call details of the 17 individuals named as accused in the case, as well as the call details of the medical officer, who had conducted the autopsy-related examinations in the case.

On that day, the division bench directed the East Midnapore district police to submit the call details, and suspicions surfaced over the differences in the contents of two post-mortem reports related to the same case.

The East Midnapore district police, on September 8, submitted a report to the division bench on examining the call details of the medical officer attached to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital in the same district.

The report surprised the two judges of the division bench.

The division bench also questioned why the investigation officer in the case made multiple calls to the medical officer concerned, both before and after the post-mortem of the bodies of the two BJP workers was conducted.

Raising a question on this issue, the division bench observed that the roles of the district police in the matter, especially the investigating officer in the case, were not beyond doubt.

To recall, on July 12 this year, two BJP workers -- Sujit Das and Sujit Paik -- died while attending a public cultural function in the village at Khejuri, where they used to reside. Based on the first post-mortem report in the matter, the investigating police officers declared the death as “electrocution deaths".

However, the family members of the two deceased BJP workers claimed that they had been murdered, and they approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a second autopsy in the matter.

Following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, a second autopsy was conducted in the matter at state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In the second autopsy report, injury marks were found on the bodies of the two deceased BJP workers.

