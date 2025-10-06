Bypoll for Jharkhand’s Ghatshila Assembly seat on Nov 11, Model Code of Conduct in force

Ranchi, Oct 6 (IANS) The by-election for the Ghatshila Assembly constituency in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district will be held on November 11, the Election Commission announced in New Delhi on Monday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren, a former minister in the Jharkhand government. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, the gazette notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 13.

Nominations can be filed until October 21, while scrutiny will take place on October 22. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. Voting will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across East Singhbhum district.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand said several new provisions of the Election Commission will be implemented during this by-election.

For the first time, colour photographs of candidates will appear on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to help voters easily identify their preferred candidates.

A recent special summary revision of the electoral rolls in Ghatshila showed a rise in voter numbers. The constituency now has 2,55,823 registered voters -- 1,24,899 men and 1,30,921 women -- with women voters outnumbering men. The revision added 1,585 male and 2,871 female voters to the rolls.

The Election Commission has also rationalised polling stations to improve accessibility. A total of 300 polling stations have been set up across 218 locations, with 12 new ones added and three merged.

The CEO’s office said preparations are nearly complete to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election. Senior officials will visit Ghatshila this week to review administrative and security arrangements.

This will be the first by-election to be held under the current Hemant Soren-led government, and political activity has already intensified in the state.

