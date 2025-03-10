Budget Session: Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha over issue of delimitation, NEP

New Delhi: Shortly after Parliament reconvened on Monday as the as the second part of the Budget session began, Opposition MPs staged a walk out from the Rajya Sabha over the issue of delimitation and New Education Policy (NEP).

The DMK attacked the government over the implementation of National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu.

In Lok Sabha too, the MPs walked into the well of the House and protested as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his address in the lower house of Parliament accused the DMK of being "dishonest" and playing "politics" at the cost of Tamil Nadu students' future.

DMK MP P Wilson said that the DMK party staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Deputy Chairman refused to allow a discussion on fair delimitation for Tamil Nadu. in a post on X, Wilson said "The DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva and I submitted a notice under Rule 267 of the Business Rules of the Rajya Sabha to discuss fair delimitation for Tamil Nadu. This is critical, as the state has seen minimal population growth due to family planning policies. There is a growing concern about impending delimitation changes set to take effect in 2026."

Union Health Minister JP Nadda slammed the opposition over the notices under Rule 267 over the walkout. He said that it was a vicious design by the Opposition to demand the institution of Parliament was they were interested in debate but wanted to give an impression that the government does not want to answer or enter into a debate.

Speaking on the adjournment motion notices by Opposition members, Nadda stated that they should read the rules before giving notices for the adjournment motion.

"They should read rules before giving notices for adjournment motion," Nadda said in Rajya Sabha. Terming it as an "irresponsible behaviour", he said, "Opposition members, including LoP, should go for a refresher course, understand rules and regulations.

Referring to daily adjournment notices by opposition members, Nadda said "It is vicious design to demean the institution of Parliament and government is ready to discuss everything under rules."

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said that they have a very "genuine concern" about the delimitation exercise and if it is done on the basis of population, there won't be fair representation in the Parliament, claiming that many southern states would lose their seats.

On delimitation issue, Tiruchi Siva said, "We have a very genuine concern about the delimitation exercise that is due to be done in 2026...the birth control process has not been equal (in north and south)...If it is done based on population, Tamil Nadu and other states will be losing so many seats...we will come down from 39 to 31, Kerala from 20 to 12...some states will get 30-40 more seats, so there won't be fair representation in the Parliament..."

Earlier, the DMK MP said that they are insisting on the government to evolve a way in which the Southern states would not be affected by the delimitation exercise.

"The delimitation exercise is due to be done in 2026. As per the constitution, it has to be done under the population. Earlier in the 42nd Amendment and the 84th Amendment, it was decided to have it after 25 years because the birth control progress has to be noted...If the delimitation exercise is done on that basis, all the Southern states will be at a disadvantage, including Tamil Nadu...We are insisting that the government should evolve a way that the Southern states will not be affected by way of this delimitation exercise, and they have to find an alternate way..." Siva told reporters.

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma accused opposition of obstructing the House and said they would do similar things today also.

"The opposition always obstructs the House and important issues are left behind...Today also they will do something similar and we are ready for that too...only those issues will come up in Parliament which are for the public...whatever is in our agenda will happen..." Sharma told ANI.

Hitting out at the opposition, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said the opposition is ready to create an uproar and to obstruct the House.

He said, "Today's need of democracy is that the opposition should have a healthy discussion and question the ruling party and the ruling party should satisfy the opposition by informing them about its good work but the opposition is not ready. The opposition is ready for uproar and to obstruct the House..."

Earlier today, MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha raised adjournment motions on urgent issues, including internal security in Manipur and Jammu, underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu, stock market losses, and concerns over the delimitation exercise affecting southern states.

The second part of the budget session of the Parliament began today and will continue till April 4. (ANI)