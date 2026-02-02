Budget delivered boost to Bengaluru’s infrastructure & mobility: LoP in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (IANS) R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly on Monday stated that the Union Budget 2026–27 has delivered a massive boost to Bengaluru’s infrastructure and mobility and rejected Opposition's claims that the Southern state was deprived of its share of outlays and projects.

Senior BJP leader said that the Union Budget 2026-27 has reaffirmed Modi government’s strong commitment to the city’s growth and future and EaseOfLiving of Bengaluru residents."

"With over Rs 2,000 crore for Namma Metro, Rs 500 crore for the Suburban Rail Project, Rs 1,500 crore for PM E-Drive, and Rs 500 crore for PM eBus Sewa, Bengaluru is set to witness a transformational leap in public transport, green mobility, and urban development," Ashoka pointed out.

This landmark allocation will ease traffic congestion, enhance last-mile connectivity, reduce pollution, and significantly improve the quality of life for Bengalureans. It is a clear demonstration of visionary planning, fiscal discipline, and people-centric governance, he noted.

Ashoka further stated, under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Bengaluru continues to receive its rightful share of development and investment. Namma Bengaluru is moving forward - faster, greener, and stronger, Ashoka underlined.

"Under the 16th Finance Commission formula, Karnataka’s share in the Centre’s tax devolution has been increased from 3.65 per cent to 4.13 per cent for 2026–31. What this means in real terms is earlier as per 15th Finance Commission formula the amount given was Rs 55,663 crore, now under 16th Finance Commission formula Rs 63,050 crore will be given. The net gain is Rs 7,387 crore," Ashoka pointed out.

"This makes Karnataka the biggest gainer in the country. Yet, the Congress Government in Karnataka continues its daily drama of victimhood, falsely accusing the Centre of injustice and neglect," he remarked slamming the state govt.

"If Karnataka is being discriminated against, why has its share increased sharply? Why is Karnataka No.1 gainer nationally? This historic increase reflects PM Modi’s commitment to cooperative federalism and development-driven governance, backed by strong BJP representation and relentless advocacy for Karnataka," he asserted.

Now the real concern is will the Congress-led government in Karnataka utilise this Rs 63,050 crore for infrastructure, irrigation, farmers, jobs and growth - or squander it on populist freebies, financial mismanagement and corruption? he questioned.

Darlier, criticizing the Union Budget for 2026–27, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it resembled a municipality corporate budget and termed it the most disappointing budget he has seen in his political career.

"This is the most disappointing budget I have seen in my political career. It is no better than a corporation budget. Karnataka has got nothing. As usual, Karnataka has been betrayed. The entire South India has got nothing from this budget," Siddaramaiah had said.

