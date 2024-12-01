BSF's unwavering commitment courage service sacrifices inspire us everyday Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended greetings on the occasion of Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day on Sunday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the unwavering commitment, courage, service and sacrifices of BSF are a source of inspiration everyday.

"On BSF Raising Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and salute to all the brave personnel of India's First Line of Defence who safeguard our nation's borders. Your unwavering commitment, courage, service, and sacrifices inspire us every day. Jai Hind," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Shah, in a post on X, highlighted the valor and sacrifices of the BSF and outlined the courage, selflessness, and willingness of BSF personnel to make the ultimate sacrifice epitomize the spirit of service to the nation.

"Raising day greetings to the personnel of the BSF and their families. The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honor and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice to lay down their lives for it. Their valor and sacrifices are the undying wellspring of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to flourish forever. My solemn homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Shah said.

The BSF, which is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

BSF was created as a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs to safeguard India's borders with Pakistan and later with Bangladesh, ensuring national security, preventing illegal activities, and supporting counter-insurgency operations. Since its inception, BSF has played a crucial role in defending India's territorial integrity and maintaining peace along the borders. (ANI)