BSF, Punjab Police foil cross-border smuggling attempt; seize heroin, 21 pistols

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) Faridkot, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), has foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt along the international border in Fazilka district and recovered 2.1 kg heroin and 21 sophisticated pistols along with ammunition, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

Read More

The recovered arms and ammunition include 11 Glock pistols with 22 magazines, one Beretta pistol with one magazine, five Zigana pistols along with 10 magazines, three Norinco pistols with five magazines, one Ghaffar Security pistol (MP-5 type) along with one magazine, and 310 cartridges (9MM).

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based smugglers crossed the zero line and operated close to the border fence, attempting to exploit night conditions and dense fog to push arms and narcotics into Indian territory.

Alert BSF troops fired several rounds to prevent the breach, followed by a thorough joint search operation leading to the recovery, the DGP said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General Gursewak Singh Brar said that, acting on reliable inputs, police teams, along with the BSF, planned a special ambush on early Thursday. He said the plan was executed as a joint secret operation in the area of Teja Ruhela village in Fazilka, where Pakistani smugglers attempted to push the consignment, and the BSF deployed troops responded promptly and successfully thwarted the attempt.

The operation resulted in a substantial recovery of arms and ammunition and narcotics from the spot, he said.

Assistant Inspector General said that further investigation is underway to trace the local smuggler to unravel the entire network.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act in Fazilka.

The DGP said the Punjab Police remain firmly committed to maintaining strict vigilance and enforcing zero tolerance against cross-border crimes to safeguard the state's security.

--IANS

vg/dpb