BSF personnel accused of beating up Bengal farmer on suspicion of being Bangladeshi

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been accused of beating up a farmer on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Chapra Police Station area of Nadia district on Sunday.

It is learnt that the injured farmer, identified as Rafiqul Mollah, has filed a written complaint against BSF personnel at the Chapra Police Station. Following the incident, tension has been brewing in Hatkhola village -- which falls under Chapra police station limits -- amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission.

According to police sources, Rafiqul was chatting with a few villagers at a tea shop in Hatkhola village in the morning. He is a resident of the area and a farmer by profession.

Speaking to a section of the media from his hospital bed, Rafiqul said, “I was sitting at a tea shop when a few BSF jawans suddenly appeared there. They forcibly picked me up and kept me sitting in one place for a long time. They kept harassing me after assuming that I was a Bangladeshi. They wanted me to confess that I had infiltrated from the other side.”

He further alleged that when he refused to accept their claim, the BSF jawans beat him up.

“They even tied my legs in chains and severely assaulted me. I fear for my life,” said the farmer, who was later taken to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

A written complaint has been lodged with the local police. However, there has been no official response from the BSF so far.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shilpi Paul of Krishnanagar Police District said: “We have received a written complaint of assault against the BSF company commander and a worker. We tried to contact the company commander, but he is currently in Assam. We are investigating the matter.”

It may be noted that the Trinamool Congress has been highlighting alleged atrocities by BSF jawans against villagers living near the India-Bangladesh border for the past few years. The party has accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear among border residents -- first over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and now over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

