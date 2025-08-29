BSF dedicates ‘Canteen for Courage’ at 'Harami Nala' in Rann of Kutch

Bhuj, Aug 29 (IANS) India’s border guards, the Border Security Force (BSF), dedicated a new canteen, aptly named “A Canteen for Courage”, in the treacherous 'Harami Nala' region of the Rann of Kutch. The facility was inaugurated not by a senior officer, but by CT/WCSS Mondal, a veteran cook of the 68 Battalion who has served the Force for nearly four decades, including 20 years with the battalion.

The event was attended by Commandant Vipin Panthri, officers, and all ranks of the 68 Bn BSF.

The canteen is expected to provide much-needed nourishment and comfort to troops deployed in one of the harshest terrains along the India-Pakistan border. “Service in Harami Nala is not just about guarding a frontier -- it’s about enduring some of the toughest conditions in the world. This facility will ensure our men have a place of respite and sustenance,” a senior officer said.

Harami Nala is a 22-kilometre-long tidal channel in Gujarat’s Kutch region that forms part of the India-Pakistan border. A stretch of Rajasthan’s Barmer district also meets this area. The channel, which carries large amounts of water and silt, is rich in marine life such as prawns and other species -- though most are protected.

Despite this, illegal fishing continues due to its high value. Water levels and flow vary with weather conditions, and the channel itself spans nearly 20 to 25 kilometres.

The name translates to “rogue” or “treacherous channel”, reflecting its reputation as a vulnerable entry point for infiltration from Pakistan into India. Over the years, smugglers, criminals, and even terror operatives have tried to exploit this route. Pakistani fishermen are often caught here, and security forces occasionally discover abandoned boats in the area.

One of the most widely circulated claims is that Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, who was later hanged, may have entered India through Harami Nala. Its proximity to Gujarat’s coastline and access to Mumbai makes it a strategic yet sensitive location.

While security on the Indian side remains tight, the channel continues to pose a challenge for border forces. Interestingly, attempts to cross into Pakistan from the Indian side through this route are virtually unheard of.

IANS

