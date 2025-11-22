Books play vital role in shaping personality, says HM Amit Shah at Ahmedabad Book Fair

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Highlighting the role of books in personality development, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday distributed books to children and visited various stalls at the Ahmedabad International Book Fair.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said that books are not only a source of knowledge but also an important medium for personality development. He said, today, I distributed books to children and visited various stalls at the Ahmedabad International Book Fair organised by AMC and National Book Trust (NBT).

HM Shah said that this fair, featuring literary programmes, folk song and poetry recitations and a start-up forum, will play a vital role in enriching children and youth intellectually by promoting reading and skill development.

On Friday, HM Shah inaugurated the newly-built Shree Kamalam BJP district office in Morbi, in the presence of Gujarat unit party president Jagdish Vishwakarma. The event also featured a grand felicitation ceremony for party workers, marking a significant organisational milestone for the district unit.

Addressing a packed gathering of workers, HM Shah delivered a combative political message targeting the Opposition and energising the cadre ahead of upcoming local body polls.

"Those who predicted the decline of the BJP and NDA should listen carefully -- governments will be formed by the BJP and NDA even in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," he said.

Home Minister Shah asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, the party must work with the resolve to break all previous records in municipal, panchayat, and other local elections.

"The Congress will again be wiped out in the coming local polls. Each BJP worker must stay on their toes until the Congress can only be found through a telescope," he remarked.

Reflecting on the party's evolution, HM Shah said the BJP was founded on the twin pillars of ideology and organisation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened both and added a third dimension -- service -- which has taken the party's lakhs of workers onto the path of public service," he said. He also took aim at the Congress, recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s jab ‘we two, our two’, saying: "Today, the BJP and NDA govern two-thirds of India."

Reinforcing the BJP's stance on national security, HM Shah reiterated the party's commitment to eliminating illegal infiltration.

"Let Congress and its allies do what they want. BJP is determined to remove every infiltrator -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya. In Bihar too, voters supported the NDA for an infiltrator-free state," he said.

