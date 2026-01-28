Bomb threats trigger statewide alert in Bihar courts, armed youth arrested in Patna (Ld)

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) Panic gripped the Samastipur court premises on Wednesday after a bomb threat was sent to the official email address of the District Judge. Police and administration launched immediate action.

Following the threat, Samastipur District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sadar DSP, and a large contingent of police personnel rushed to the court complex. The entire campus was evacuated, and an extensive search operation was conducted using metal detectors and a dog squad.

Although the threat created chaos in the premises, no suspicious or explosive material has been recovered so far. Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender of the email.

Security concerns escalated further as several courts across Bihar -- including Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Siwan -- received similar bomb threats the same day. Court premises were evacuated at multiple locations, and security agencies were placed on high alert.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Pirbahore police apprehended one suspicious youth with a pistol during routine checking at the Patna Civil Court. The accused is being interrogated to determine whether he has any connection with the threatening emails or a larger conspiracy. The identity and criminal background of the accused are currently under verification.

Earlier in the day, the Muzaffarpur court received a bomb threat via email sent to the High Court around 11 a.m., warning of a possible blast between 1 and 2 p.m. Acting swiftly, the District and Sessions Judge ordered the immediate evacuation of all courtrooms and offices.

SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra reached the site and announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of the City SP. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and expert teams conducted a thorough search in coordination with the ATS and police headquarters.

Similar alerts were reported from the Bhagalpur and Siwan Civil Courts, where bomb threats were received through official email accounts. Court proceedings were suspended, entry was restricted, and intensive search operations were carried out.

Police authorities appealed to lawyers and the public to remain calm and avoid rumours. Security has now been beefed up across court complexes in several districts. The cyber cell is actively tracking the origin of the threatening emails, and police are examining whether the incidents are linked as part of an organised conspiracy.

Officials have stated that the situation is under control, but warned that there will be no compromise on security.

