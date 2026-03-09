Bomb threat at Begusarai civil court prompts heightened security at premises, search operation on

Patna, March 9 (IANS) The administration and security agencies in Begusarai have stepped up security after receiving another bomb threat targeting the Begusarai Civil Court on Monday. Following the alert, authorities tightened security across the court premises and nearby areas.

Soon after the threat was received, police and administrative teams rushed to the court complex and cordoned off the entire area.

Additional police personnel and security forces have been deployed, and all visitors entering the court premises are being thoroughly checked and frisked.

Police officials have also stationed personnel at the main entrance, ensuring that lawyers, court staff, and members of the public undergo security checks before entering the premises.

Manish, the Superintendent of Police of Begusarai, personally visited the court complex to review the security arrangements.

Under his supervision, bomb disposal and dog squads are conducting an intensive search operation throughout the court campus.

Security teams are examining multiple locations within the court complex, including court buildings, judges’ chambers, and surrounding premises.

Authorities are closely monitoring for any suspicious objects or activities, while police patrols have also been increased around the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

The district administration stated that the threat has been taken seriously and is under investigation.

Officials confirmed that the situation is currently under control and have urged citizens to remain vigilant.

Although the threat initially caused panic among lawyers and visitors, police quickly restored order and ensured normalcy.

This is not the first such incident this year.

On January 28, 2026, the Begusarai Civil Court received a bomb threat via email, warning that the court would be blown up by 1 PM and instructing judges to leave the premises.

That incident also led to panic and temporarily disrupted judicial work before authorities confirmed there was no explosive device.

In the recent weeks, similar threats were received in various district courts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Darbhanga and other districts.

--IANS

ajk/rad