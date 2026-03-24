Body of BJP worker found in Raidighi; wife, paramour arrested

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The recovery of the body of a local BJP worker, found in Raidighi of South 24 Parganas district, sparked widespread tension in the area on Tuesday. Though the BJP is claiming that it was a political murder, the cops have arrested the deceased man's wife and her alleged lover for the killing, on the family's complaint.

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The 39-year-old BJP worker identified as Kishor Majhi served as the vice-president of the BJP unit for Booth No. 216. The incident took place in the Mena area, under the Dighirpar Bakultala Gram Panchayat within the Raidighi Assembly constituency.

Late on Monday night, local residents discovered Kishor’s mutilated body near the bank of a pond adjacent to his home. He was rushed to the Raidighi Rural Hospital, but it was too late as doctors pronounced him dead.

Upon receiving information, police recovered the body and have already sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the incident may have stemmed from tensions arising from a personal relationship dispute.

Launching an enquiry, the police initially detained three individuals for questioning.

Ultimately, the police arrested the deceased BJP worker's wife, Anima Das and her alleged lover, Gobinda Haldar.

It is reported that the arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the deceased man's father.

The deceased worker's sister-in-law stated, "Gobinda Haldar — our neighbour — is the one who committed this act. There used to be a domestic discord in this household due to his illicit relationship with her. We do not believe there is any political angle to this."

Bishwa Chand Thakur, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Sundarbans Police District, confirmed that the arrested individuals are currently being interrogated.

The incident has triggered a political war of words within the local political circles.

Upon receiving the news, Palash Rana — the BJP candidate for the Raidighi Assembly constituency arrived at the deceased worker's home early on Tuesday morning.

Palash Rana alleged, "The police and the local Trinamool leadership are staging a drama by claiming this was merely a case of an illicit relationship. If they attempt to cover up this murder, their efforts will fail. The BJP will continue its agitation until justice is served for this killing."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has categorically dismissed the allegations levelled against them. Bapi Haldar, the Trinamool MP from Mathurapur, said, "By raising this issue, the BJP is essentially trying to fish in troubled waters. However, at its core, this is a matter of a love triangle. The BJP is now attempting to pin the blame on the Trinamool. There could be no conspiracy more despicable than this."

--IANS

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