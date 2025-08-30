Blot on democratic politics: BJP slams Mahua Moitra over remarks on Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday condemned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her controversial remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, filing an FIR against her and terming her comments a "blot on democratic politics."

Moitra had on Friday remarked that Amit Shah's head should be chopped off for failing to curb the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

A video of her interaction with reporters in Bengali has since gone viral, sparking widespread condemnation from BJP leaders and prompting legal action. A complaint has also been registered against the Krishnanagar MP.

While addressing reporters in Nadia district, Moitra directly blamed the Home Ministry for lapses in border security.

"If Indian borders cannot be protected and the infiltrators are entering in hundreds, disrespecting our women, taking over our lands, then Amit Shah's head should be chopped off and placed on the table," she said, accusing Shah of attempting to shift responsibility to the Mamata Banerjee government.

In response, Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi lodged a written complaint at the Madhu Vihar police station in East Delhi against Moitra.

The complaint also mentions Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, referring to a recent incident during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, where supporters of Congress and RJD were seen using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the stage.

Negi told IANS, "I think in a democracy, these people have been given too much freedom to make derogatory comments against the country's Prime Minister and Home Minister. I oppose this... Mahua Moitra crossed all the lines by speaking in such a derogatory manner against the Home Minister... They are frustrated because the infiltrators are being sent back."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also lashed out at Moitra, calling her remarks a "blot on any democratic politics."

"This venomous language insults both the people of Bengal and the nation. Giving such violent threats to BJP leaders reflects the desperation, frustration, and anarchic mindset of the INDIA bloc. Mamata Banerjee, as the 'Modern Jinnah,' should be asked whether her party allows democratic debate or only harbours poisonous and violent language," he told IANS.

Chugh further argued that Moitra's comments were not only an attack on Amit Shah but on the country's democratic ethos.

"By abusing Home Minister Amit Shah, who has fought against terrorism and militancy in the country, it is an attack on democratic traditions of the country and is a part of the ecosystem of Urban Naxal," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also condemned the remarks and told IANS, "This is all out of desperation. The public supports PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the NDA. This reflects their frustration. I condemn such statements."

--IANS