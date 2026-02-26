BJP's B. Sriramulu writes to Amit Shah seeking review of K'taka law and order

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an immediate technical review by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) into the state’s law and order situation, citing repeated communal flashpoints and concerns over alleged targeting of Hindu activists.

In his letter, Sriramulu urged the MHA to examine what he described as a pattern of escalating communal tensions, attacks on youths linked to Hindu organisations, and frequent imposition of prohibitory orders in sensitive areas. He said his submission was not intended to prejudge ongoing investigations but to highlight what he called preventable escalation and seek standardised preventive and investigative mechanisms.

Sriramulu referred to an incident on February 20, during the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession in Bagalkot old town, where stone-pelting was reported near a mosque as the rally passed through the area. He noted that the district administration subsequently extended prohibitory orders until February 28, issued notices to several individuals, and strengthened police deployment in sensitive pockets.

He said the incident highlighted the need for stronger standardisation in event route management, preventive policing, and intelligence-led measures to avoid escalation.

The BJP leader also raised concerns about what he termed a growing perception among Hindu organisations that their youth and activists were being targeted through attacks or counter-cases.

He cited the murder of Hindu activist and a rowdy sheeter, Suhas Shetty, in Mangaluru on May 1, 2025, describing him as a person associated with Hindu organisations. He noted that the killing had triggered tension and that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later conducted raids in connection with the case, indicating the seriousness of the investigation.

Sriramulu also referred to an incident in Gangavathi in Koppal district on February 18, where a Hindu youth named Venkatesh was allegedly assaulted, leading to protests by Hindu organisations that claimed the victim was also booked in a counter-case. He said such situations require transparent and victim-centric policing to maintain public confidence.

He further pointed to previous incidents, including a mob attack on the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru in February 2025, stone-pelting during an Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga in October 2023, and clashes during a Ganesh immersion procession in Mandya district in September 2024. He said these incidents reflected recurring challenges in managing sensitive events and maintaining public order.

In his letter, Sriramulu requested the MHA to convene a review meeting with Karnataka’s Home Department and Director General of Police to assess districts with repeated incidents, intelligence gaps, and prosecution outcomes in riot and targeted killing cases.

He also sought issuance of uniform standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing public processions, including route planning, time restrictions, and security protocols. He recommended district-wise threat assessments for activists and youth leaders across communities and the creation of a time-bound investigation tracking system for cases involving targeted attacks.

Additionally, he requested Central assistance for police modernisation, training in riot control, and strengthening intelligence coordination in districts that frequently witness communal tensions.

Stating that Karnataka has traditionally been known for social harmony, Sriramulu said repeated incidents of violence and law and order concerns required urgent attention. He also sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister to present detailed district-wise inputs and supporting documents from local stakeholders.

