BJP's Anand Mishra confident of NDA's victory; vows to build 'Viksit Bihar and Viksit Buxar'

Buxar, Oct 25 (IANS) Former IPS officer and BJP candidate from the Buxar Sadar seat, Anand Mishra, on Saturday expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the people of the state now recognise the NDA's commitment to welfare and development.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan during a massive rally in Siwan, accusing them of trying to revive the "jungle raj" era in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said, "You must have understood by now that our BJP and the NDA genuinely want the welfare and progress of Bihar. They wish to promote the right candidates -- those who can unite society, uphold the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and work towards building a Viksit Bharat with a Viksit Bihar and Viksit Buxar."

Describing the public's response to Amit Shah's rally in Buxar, Mishra said, "Home Minister Amit Shah received a warm welcome in Buxar, and the crowd's continuous response to his every word reflected their faith in the Indian government. Everyone who came there resolved that for the future of a better Buxar and a better Bihar, we will move ahead with a determined spirit to build a golden Bihar."

Taking aim at the dynastic politics, he said, "If you look at the past, many times politics was used only to serve personal or family interests. But today, Bihar is awakened -- it has given direction to the country's politics. This time, Bihar is determined not to give any opportunity to those who would harm its progress for their selfish motives."

BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha also backed Mishra's confidence and said that the people of the state will give a "massive victory" to the NDA.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha said, "Whatever was lacking in the 2020 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the soil of Shahabad has now been fulfilled. The people have made up their minds to give the NDA a massive victory. The huge crowd and enthusiasm at Amit Shah's rally in Buxar clearly showed that Shahabad will take the lead in ensuring the NDA's return to power."

"We have received tremendous support from the people of Buxar. Tomorrow, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also visit the district. This time, the NDA will win all 22 seats of Shahabad," he added.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 to elect 243 members. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on November 14.

