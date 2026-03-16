BJP's 1st list for Bengal Assembly polls features candidates from diverse professions

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) The first list of 144 candidates announced on Monday by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections to 294 constituencies in West Bengal next month reflects representation from a wide range of professions.

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However, unlike the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, representation from the film and glamour industry in the list has been limited to just two candidates -- actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh from Shibpur in Howrah district and fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul from Asansol (Dakshin) in West Burdwan district.

Paul is the sitting BJP legislator from the Asansol (Dakshin) constituency.

Candidates from the academic field have received significant representation, with 32 of the 144 nominees being teachers.

Other professions represented in the list include eight social workers, six advocates, five doctors, three former journalists -- including current state BJP vice-president Jagannath Chattopadhyay -- three spiritual leaders and three retired defence personnel.

The list also includes a former cricketer who is currently a sitting legislator, and a retired administrative official, Sumitra Chattopadhyay, a fifth-generation descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the author of India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Among the candidates announced, 41 are sitting BJP legislators, three are former MLAs and two are former Members of Parliament.

Women candidates account for 11 of the 144 nominees.

Younger candidates have also been included in the list, with 36 nominees below the age of 40.

In addition, 72 candidates fall in the 41–55 age group, 32 candidates are in the 56–70 age bracket and four candidates are above the age of 70.

One of the most notable features of the BJP’s first list is the nomination of Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from two constituencies -- his current seat Nandigram in East Midnapore district and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata.

Bhabanipur is currently represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

If CM Banerjee contests from Bhabanipur again, it will mark the second direct electoral contest between her and Adhikari after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Adhikari was elected from Nandigram for the second consecutive term in 2021, defeating the then Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee later won the Bhabanipur seat in a by-election and continued as Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

--IANS

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