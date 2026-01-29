BJP welcomes SC stay on UGC’s new equity regulations 

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court’s decision to stay the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s new norms on equity regulations in higher educational institutions has been welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it termed the “ruling on expected lines”.

Read More

Nishikant Dubey, the BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, took to X to welcome the Apex Court’s decision on the UGC regulations and also made fresh assurances about retention of its “impartial and unbiased” character.

“The Supreme Court has done what I said,” he wrote in a post on X.

A day ago, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to assuage the concerns of protesting students, from the General Category in particular, stating that no one will be discriminated against or oppressed, as the new regulations were only meant to bring "equality" in campuses and not promote caste divisions, as being claimed by naysayers.

The Supreme Court, in its interim order on Thursday, put on hold the UGC’s (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, issued a notice to the Centre and stated that the 2012 regulations will continue to operate until further orders. “Vague and prone to misuse” was the reason cited by the Apex Court while staying the UGC's new regulations.

During the hearing, the CJI Surya Kant-led bench also expressed concern over the possible consequences of the new regulations, remarking, “If we don’t intervene, it will have a dangerous impact. It will divide society and have grave repercussions.”

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on March 19.

While welcoming the SC’s interim order, lawmaker Nishikant Dubey also urged everyone to repose faith in the Modi government. He said that it was under PM Modi's leadership that the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the General category were given 10 per cent reservation to safeguard their rights and privileges.

He also slammed the opposition, stating that despite the hue and cry over equity regulations, not a single political party deemed it fit for discussion.

--IANS

mr/dpb