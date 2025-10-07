BJP urges NIA probe into attack on MP Khagen Murmu, Bengal LoP Adhikari threatens to move Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The West Bengal BJP, on Tuesday, demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the attack on party MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh.

State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya also raised questions about why the accused have not been arrested even after 24 hours following the incident.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari threatened to move the Calcutta High Court if the accused are not arrested by Tuesday-end.

Referring to the attack on the BJP MP Khagen Murmu, Bhattacharya at a press conference in Kolkata, said, "We are demanding an NIA investigation into this incident. This cannot continue again and again. If anyone thinks that the BJP can be intimidated by attacking an MP and making him bleed, then they are wrong."

Attacking the state administration for not being able to arrest the accused even a day after the incident, the State BJP President said, "Those who carried out the attack yesterday, even if they have gone hiding, our government (Centre) will drag them out through the legal system."

Meanwhile, LoP Adhikari, who is in north Bengal to monitor the rescue operations following massive landslides that took lives of at least 36 people, also criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for its failure to arrest the culprits.

Speaking to media persons here, the LoP said, "If no arrest is made by this evening (Tuesday), we will go to the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court tomorrow. Yesterday, we saw that our leaders were attacked while providing relief. The people who were attacked were visible in the incident video that was shared. Still no one has been identified and arrested. We will move the court if no arrest is made by today."

Sending a message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, LoP Adhikari said, "This is not the time for politics. We have to stand by each other and work together if necessary. Now no one is carrying the party flag while helping the people. Why did they attack Khagen Murmu, Shankar Ghosh? It is very unfortunate."

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought an urgent report from the West Bengal government over the brutal attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu.

Union Minister Rijiju reached north Bengal on Tuesday to take stock of the devastating damages caused by heavy rains.

On Monday, BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the landslides-affected people in North Bengal and distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP Khagen Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal.

The BJP MP Khagen Murmu was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment.

At present, the BJP MP is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in north Bengal. His condition is stable.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has already visited the injured MP at the hospital.

The BJP on Monday evening filed a complaint against eight persons at the Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and held a protest outside the police station demanding action against the accused.

However, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

--IANS

sch/khz