BJP to challenge any move by Bengal Assembly Secretariat against Calcutta HC's order on Mukul Roy's MLA status (Ld)

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) BJP's West Bengal unit will challenge any attempts by the state Assembly Secretariat to move the Supreme Court against the decision of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court striking down the membership of Mukul Roy in the House.

As information surfaced that the state Assembly secretariat had already started consulting legal brains, including the state Advocate General, Kishor Datta, to evaluate possible legal actions against the Calcutta High Court, the BJP's legislative team has also begun its preparation.

Confirming the move, BJP legislator from Kalyani Assembly constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal, Ambika Roy, said that if the state Assembly decides to move the Apex Court against the Calcutta High Court's order in the matter, the BJP will also challenge.

"We are also consulting legal brains in the matter. Our next course of action in the matter will be announced in detail by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari," he said.

Ambika Roy is one of the two BJP legislators, the other being the leader of the opposition himself, who approached the Calcutta High Court for continuing membership of Mukul Roy with the state Assembly.

On November 13, the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi not only cancelled Roy's House membership but also quashed the Speaker's order, refusing to cancel Roy's membership.

Roy, a former Trinamool Congress General Secretary, joined the BJP before the 2021 West Bengal elections and also successfully contested as a BJP candidate in Krishnanagar (Uttar) Assembly constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal.

However, he joined Trinamool Congress just days after the results were declared. Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term with a massive majority. However, Roy did not resign from the Assembly and continued as a BJP legislator there.

The Assembly Speaker had rejected the BJP's plea seeking cancellation of Roy's membership from the Assembly.

The Speaker said that since Roy was officially a BJP candidate, his membership could not be cancelled.

Thereafter, the BJP approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the cancellation of Roy's membership from the House as a legislator from the Krishnanagar (Uttar) Assembly constituency.

After a prolonged hearing in the matter, a Calcutta High Court division bench on November 13 finally cancelled Roy's membership from the House.

--IANS

