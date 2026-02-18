BJP terms Madhya Pradesh Budget 'inclusive, results-oriented; highlights welfare focus

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday described the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led government's Budget for 2026–27 as “inclusive and results-oriented”, stating that it focuses on welfare, infrastructure development and economic growth across sectors.

Read More

Calling the Budget of Rs 4,38,317 crore a comprehensive roadmap for development, the state BJP leadership said the government has taken decisive steps towards the overall progress of Madhya Pradesh. It said the Budget includes provisions for key sectors such as education, healthcare, employment generation and infrastructure development in both urban and rural areas.

State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal welcomed the Budget and said that Madhya Pradesh’s per capita income has increased from Rs 1,41,000 to Rs 1,69,000 over the past two years, reflecting the impact of the government’s economic policies and development initiatives.

Highlighting sectoral allocations, Khandelwal said the government has allocated more than Rs 23,000 crore for the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, aimed at strengthening financial support for women. He added that special emphasis has been placed on the construction of 5,700 hostels for working women, along with provisions for their safety, welfare and pension benefits.

“Loan provisions of Rs 25,000 crore have been made to empower youth, and an amount of Rs 815 crore has been allocated for sports development. For the development of rural areas, over Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated for road infrastructure. In the field of education, plans are under way to establish 294 new schools, strengthening the educational infrastructure in the state,” Khandelwal said while addressing the media.

Speaking about the government’s focus on rural development, Khandelwal said the Budget includes a provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), aimed at improving livelihood opportunities and strengthening rural economies. He added that both the central and state governments are working to empower villages and promote decentralised development.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also said that the Budget has been presented in line with the vision of building a “developed Madhya Pradesh” and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘GYAN’ vision.

Highlighting allocations for the healthcare sector, Deputy Chief Minister Shukla said that the government has made provisions amounting to Rs 23,747 crore for the health sector in the 2026–27 financial year to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical services.

“The provision of Rs 23,747 crore for the health sector reflects the state government’s commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the people,” said Shukla, who also holds the health and medical education portfolio.

He further said that Rs 4,600 crore has been allocated under the National Health Mission, Rs 3,056 crore for medical colleges and affiliated hospitals, Rs 2,049 crore for district and civil hospitals, and Rs 1,934 crore for the operation of primary health centres, which will strengthen the healthcare system at multiple levels.

Shukla added that new medical colleges are being established with private sector participation and recruitment for thousands of doctor and nursing positions is under way, which is expected to improve healthcare accessibility and service delivery across the state.

He said the Budget places special emphasis on strengthening health infrastructure and expanding medical education facilities to meet growing healthcare needs.

--IANS

pd/pgh