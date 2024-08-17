BJP should not do politics over Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not exploit the rape and murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for political gain.

He spoke against the BJP's demands for Mamata Banerjee's resignation, asserting that Banerjee, being a woman, understands the pain of women and has acted accordingly. Yadav added that the West Bengal government had also decided to get the matter investigated by the CBI or any other institution.

"Mamata Banerjee herself is a woman and understands the pain of a woman. She has taken action as per demand. The government has also decided to get the matter investigated by CBI or any other institution. But along with this, the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party should not do politics... BJP should not derive political advantage from the incidents," Yadav said.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked outrage across the nation, drawing reactions from people from all walks of life.

Earlier today, Junior doctors and medical students held protests at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital and Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College. West Bengal Congress workers also rallied against the incident, while ABVP workers protested against the TMC government of West Bengal.

In response, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Dr Asokan on Saturday said that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi's intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata adding that they will be writing to the Prime Minister.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country, irrespective of the sector and place of work, in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

While emergencies and casualties will function, the IMA said that OPDs or elective surgeries will be suspended from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

On August 14, a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals, invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials to disperse the crowd.

On August 16, Kolkata police said they had arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering nationwide protests by doctors and medical professionals.

—ANI