‘BJP responsible for inflation’: Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre and UP govt

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a broadside on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that rising inflation and heavy taxation are placing an increasing burden on the common people.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav remarked that inflation would subside only when BJP leaders step down from power.

He accused the government of continuously increasing taxes while failing to control the rising cost of essential commodities.

Referring to the surge in LPG cylinder prices, he said that once prices rise, they rarely come down.

He also alleged that vehicles are being taxed up to 50 per cent, which, according to him, is further straining the finances of ordinary citizens.

Several people, including former DIG Ram Sharad Ram, joined the Samajwadi Party during the event. Welcoming them, Yadav said the growing number of people joining the party reflects the increasing trust of the public in the Samajwadi Party.

The SP chief also criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

Referring to an incident in Kanpur, he alleged that the revelation of police call details had exposed alleged links between certain officers and smugglers. He questioned why, if the call records of police officials could be accessed, similar scrutiny could not be applied to those of smugglers.

Yadav further accused the BJP of using a song as part of political propaganda aimed at defaming the Samajwadi Party. He said the party would file an FIR in the matter, which would also test whether appropriate action would be taken.

Highlighting the achievements of the Samajwadi Party government during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh CM, Yadav said several major development initiatives were launched during that period. These included expressway projects, laptop distribution to students, the Gomti Riverfront project, the Dial-100 emergency service, expansion of the ambulance network, and the establishment of the Cancer Institute.

He also claimed that the highest number of thermal power plants in the state were set up during the Samajwadi Party government.

Questioning the functioning of the Election Commission, Yadav alleged that attempts were being made in some places to influence voters. He said that if Samajwadi Party workers had not raised objections, voter names might have been removed from the electoral rolls in several Assembly constituencies.

Commenting on foreign policy, Yadav said Russia has long been a trusted partner of India, and if cheaper oil is available from there, the country should take advantage of it to strengthen the economy.

The SP chief also reiterated that in the future, a coalition of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities -- which he referred to as the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance -- would form the government.

