BJP MP writes to ECI accusing Mamata Banerjee of overstepping authority in directing BLOs

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha member from Purulia constituency in West Bengal, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of overstepping her authority and giving election-related directions to the booth-level officers (BLOs).

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, Mahato had claimed that such an action on the part of the Chief Minister was a sort of obstruction being created in the smooth conduct of the electoral process in the state, thus threatening national security, and hence the Election Commission should initiate immediate action in the matter.

Mahato has pointed out that in a recent administrative meeting, the Chief Minister issued a direction to the BLOs to ensure that not a single name is removed from the voters’ list. This direction to BLOs from the Chief Minister, according to Mahato, is a direct attack on Indian democracy.

“Mamata Banerjee is openly defying the Election Commission and protecting illegal voters to rig the 2026 Bengal elections,” Mahato said on Tuesday.

Even in the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Mahato claimed that protecting the illegal voters in West Bengal is the only target of the Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress now. “Ms Banerjee’s instructions aim to protect over one crore illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi voters in West Bengal’s electoral rolls, particularly in the border districts like Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas,” his letter read.

He has also pointed out that labelling the special intensive revision by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as an indirect attempt to slap NRC in West Bengal is yet another ploy to protect the illegal voters.

“The inclusion of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in West Bengal’s electoral rolls poses a significant threat to national security,” Mahato claimed in the letter.

Mahato, in his letter, has requested the Chief Election Commissioner to counter misinformation peddled by the Chief Minister about the special intensive review and also consider legal options on such moves under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

