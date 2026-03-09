BJP leader Amit Malviya raises poll guideline violation charge against Bengal official

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief and the party's national observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Monday flagged an alleged violation of Election Commission guidelines by a West Bengal government official.

In a post on X, Malviya claimed that the state administration was trying to manipulate the electoral process. He also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp group chat to support his claims.

“In a shocking violation of the Election Commission’s guidelines, the SDO of Bidhannagar has reportedly written in a WhatsApp group advising people whose votes have been deleted to immediately fill Form 6, claiming that it is easier than filing an appeal. This is deeply problematic,” Malviya said.

He alleged that the concerned officer was trying to bypass due procedure while concealing facts.

“By encouraging Form 6 instead of the prescribed appeal process, the officer is effectively bypassing due procedure and concealing the fact that these individuals were previously registered voters whose names were struck off for failing to produce required documents or establish bona fide eligibility. Such actions amount to manipulating the electoral process,” he said.

The BJP leader urged the Election Commission to take note of the matter and act accordingly.

“The Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) and the CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) must take immediate note and act against this errant SDO, who appears to be behaving more like a political operative than a neutral administrator. It is worth noting that parts of Bidhannagar have a significant illegal infiltrator population, making strict adherence to electoral verification processes even more critical,” he said.

According to him, the integrity of the voter rolls cannot be compromised.

On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging violations of norms after a district administration assigned the handling of postal ballots to the West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation.

Using his X handle, Adhikari said such a move undermines the very foundations of democracy and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter.

--IANS

sch/pgh