BJP holds march ahead of Amit Shah’s rally in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) In connection with the “Badlav Rally” to be held on March 14 at Killi Chahilan in Punjab’s Moga and addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a “flag march” on Friday in major markets of the Dakha Assembly constituency.

Read More

The march was conducted under the leadership of BJP leader and Dakha constituency in-charge Paramjit Singh Kainth, with participation from party workers and a large number of local supporters.

The “flag march” passed through various major markets and public places of the Dakha constituency.

During the march, the message of change and development in the state was conveyed to the people, and they were urged to attend the rally at Killi Chahilan in large numbers.

On this occasion, the Dakha Assembly constituency in-charge Kainth said that the “Badlav Rally” would prove to be an important event that would determine the political direction and future of the region.

He appealed to the public to participate in large numbers and become part of this movement for progress and change in Punjab. He said the rally would be addressed by Union Home Minister Shah.

Prominent Punjab BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, along with other senior party leaders and office bearers, will also be present.

Those who participated in the “flag march” included mandal President Kulwant Singh Bhatti, Suresh Sethi, Jagveer Singh Tarkhedi, Ajit Pal Singh, Bhagat Ram, Ravinder Ravi, Jagjit Sethi, Avtar Singh, Balraj Singh, Youth President Shubham Mullapur, Gurdev Sanohar, Manjit Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, Beena Rani, Kuldeep Mast, Devraj, Ram Pal, Rama Dhurian, Gurpal Singh, Raju Kaile, Harminder Singh, Jassi Singla, Mithu Paswan and Avtar Singh, along with several other party leaders and workers.

Party leaders stated that the rally will serve as an important platform to present the vision of development, good governance and a new political direction for Punjab, and preparations are underway to make the event a grand success.

--IANS

vg/dan