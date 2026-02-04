BJP files petition in Calcutta HC on ‘fabricated’ cases against workers, supporters in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) The Sandeshkhali issue is back in the Calcutta High Court, with the BJP filing a petition in which it claims that its party workers and supporters are being falsely implicated in cases.

The party has alleged that the police have filed FIRs against BJP workers, including Gangadhar Koyal, in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district.

The petition was admitted on Wednesday, and a hearing is likely to take place on Thursday.

The BJP's allegations include the filing of arms cases against some individuals and multiple cases of cognizable offences against others.

Earlier, in a case filed in the High Court challenging the FIRs, the state government had given a verbal assurance that no harsh action would be taken against them.

In its latest petition in the High Court, the BJP has said that despite assurances from the state's Advocate General, its workers and supporters are being issued summonses, notices and are being harassed.

The BJP has also alleged in the High Court that they are being threatened with arrests.

The matter has been brought to the attention of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, and an application for an urgent hearing was filed.

It is worth noting that during the Sandeshkhali incident, a case was filed against BJP leader Mampi Das. At that time, the Calcutta High Court granted her unconditional bail. On the other hand, BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging the circulation of fake videos related to Sandeshkhali. He alleged that fake videos were created using their images and spread widely on social media. At that time, Justice Jay Sengupta had stated that no harsh action could be taken against Koyal. Now, the BJP has again approached the High Court regarding the cases filed against its workers.

