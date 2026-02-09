BJP felicitates national president Nitin Nabin at Patna’s Bapu Auditorium

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a grand felicitation ceremony at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on Sunday to honour its newly appointed national president, Nitin Nabin.

Party workers accorded him a rousing welcome, waving saffron scarves as he arrived at the venue.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm, with the song “Modi–Nitish ki jodi…” playing in the background as leaders welcomed him from the stage.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin said that political parties that revolve only around individuals and dynasties cannot secure a bright future for Bihar or the country.

Recalling his political journey, Nabin said it has been nearly 20 years since he entered politics in 2006, following the death of his father.

He shared that it was the then Bihar BJP president Radha Mohan Singh who first encouraged him to contest elections, and that he received guidance and blessings from the then national president Rajnath Singh, along with the support of the entire party organisation.

Expressing gratitude, Nitin Nabin said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially from the land of Bihar, and assured that he would work relentlessly to strengthen the trust placed in him.

He described the visit as his first visit to Patna after becoming the BJP national president.

The BJP chief also thanked the people of Bihar for repeatedly giving him the opportunity to serve as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Recalling his long association with the party’s youth wing, Nabin said he always advised young workers not to take shortcuts in politics.

“Politics is not a short-term race; it is a long journey. If we want to realise Prime Minister Modi’s vision and build the India of his dreams, then every one of us must work sincerely and tirelessly in our own time,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s ideological foundation, Nitin Nabin said Shyama Prasad Mukherjee laid the foundation of nationalism, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya introduced the philosophy of Antyodaya—upliftment of the poorest—and Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the mantra of good governance.

He added that today’s BJP governments are guided by the combined ideals of these three great leaders, and are committed to inclusive development, nationalism, and transparent governance.

--IANS

ajk/uk