BJP calls statewide Jharkhand bandh on April 3 over Hazaribagh 'Nirbhaya' case

New Delhi/Ranchi, March 30 (IANS) The BJP on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the Hemant Soren‑led Jharkhand government over the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in the Bishnugarh area of Hazaribagh district.

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Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP Jharkhand State President and MP Aditya Sahu announced that the party will observe a complete bandh across the state on April 3 if the culprits in the case -- described by the BJP as the ‘Hazaribagh Nirbhaya incident’ -- are not arrested within the next two days.

A day before the bandh, he said BJP workers will hold torchlight processions across all districts and block headquarters in Jharkhand on April 2 as part of the protest.

Sahu alleged that the rule of law has totally collapsed in the state and claimed that a parallel system run by criminals is operating under the present government.

Referring to the Bishnugarh incident, he termed it a “rarest of the rare” crime and accused the Chief Minister of maintaining silence even several days after the incident.

“The brutality of the crime -- gouging out the girl’s eyes, breaking her teeth, and severing her tongue -- represents the absolute depths of criminality. Despite this, the Chief Minister has not uttered a single word, even after six days have elapsed. This marks the absolute limit of the government's insensitivity."

Earlier in the day, the BJP, along with local residents, called for a ‘Hazaribagh Bandh’ on Monday in protest against the incident. Protesters took to the streets in several areas, including Hazaribagh city and the Bishnugarh block headquarters, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action.

Hundreds of people, including Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal, Barhi MLA Manoj Kumar Yadav and district BJP President Vivekananda Singh, marched through the streets, raising slogans and forcing the closure of markets.

Shops remained closed in several localities, including the Bishnugarh police station area, Jhumra Market, and Saat Mile. Commercial establishments in Jhumra Market and adjoining suburbs also remained completely shut, disrupting normal public life.

At the press conference in Delhi, Sahu welcomed the Jharkhand High Court’s suo motu cognisance of the matter and criticised remarks made by the state Finance Minister and certain Congress leaders, describing them as “insensitive”.

He further alleged that the government was attempting to pacify the victim’s family by announcing compensation after a delay, instead of ensuring swift justice. Reiterating the BJP’s support for the victim’s family, Sahu demanded immediate identification and strict punishment of those responsible.

The Jharkhand High Court, taking the matter suo motu, on Monday morning issued notices to the State Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking their responses. The court pulled up the administration over the delay in arresting the accused.

Terming the crime a heinous act that shames humanity, the court sought details of the investigation from the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hazaribagh, who appeared virtually in the proceedings.

The SP informed the court that police teams had reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and collected crucial evidence with the help of a forensic team and dog squad. He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been set up on the directions of DGP Tadasha Mishra and was actively probing the case.

Meanwhile, in Ranchi, BJP State Spokesperson Rafia Naz also criticised the state government over the incident, particularly questioning the silence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren. She asked why Kalpana Soren, who projects herself as a voice for women’s empowerment, had not spoken out against crimes against women in the state.

Citing crime data, Naz said that 128 rape cases were reported in Jharkhand in January 2026 alone, while more than 16,000 cases related to crimes against women remain pending.

Referring to recent incidents in Sahibganj, Gumla, and Littipara, she alleged that criminal elements have gained the upper hand in the state.

--IANS

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