BJP appoints membership campaign in-charge for states and UTs: Sources

New Delhi: The BJP has appointed membership campaign in-charges for states and Union Territories in the meeting held today at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

As per the sources, BJP senior leader Vinod Tawde has been appointed membership campaign in-charge for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Party's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam has been appointed in charge of West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura and Odisha.

National Vice President of the BJP, Rekha Verma will see the membership campaign work in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

According to sources, D Purandeshwari for Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu while Arvind Menon for Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Telangana.

Rajdeep Roy--Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Vijaya Rahatkar--Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Rituraj Sinha will be the membership campaign in charge of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat while Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg will be in charge of Uttarakhand and Bihar.

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's national office-bearers is underway at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting is being chaired by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also present in the meeting along with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

It is also attended by all national office bearers, state in-charges, co-in-charges, all state BJP presidents, and organization general secretaries.

The meeting will discuss all important aspects of the membership drive, including the start date and the entire process of the campaign.

The agenda of the meeting includes finalizing the process for starting the BJP's membership drive and organizational elections. After the membership drive and organizational elections are held from the Mandal to district and state levels, the new national president of the BJP is likely to be elected in January 2025.

Incumbent President JP Nadda's term has already ended, and he will continue as the national president until a new one is elected.

—ANI