BJP alleges 'serious law and order decline' in TN, slams DMK govt

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, accusing it of presiding over a serious deterioration in law and order and failing to safeguard national security.

State BJP President Nainar Nagenthran alleged that Tamil Nadu was increasingly becoming a refuge for extremist elements under the present DMK government.

Referring to the recent arrest of six Bangladeshi nationals in Tiruppur by the Delhi Police, Nagenthran claimed that the individuals were allegedly spying for a Pakistan-based terror outfit and had posted content supporting it on the social media.

In a statement, the State BJP President said repeated arrests of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants engaged in unlawful and extremist activities in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and other parts of the Kongu region pointed to lapses by Tamil Nadu's enforcement agencies.

He noted that central probe agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police units from other states had conducted operations in Tamil Nadu, raising concerns about the state government's vigilance in matters related to national security.

The BJP leader also alleged that political hostility by the DMK government towards the Union government was compromising public safety in Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK must realise that appeasement cannot come at the cost of the nation's security. At least in the final phase of its tenure, it should identify and root out terrorist elements hiding in Tamil Nadu," Nagenthran said.

Echoing these remarks, BJP leader and former State Tamil Nadu President, K. Annamalai, accused the DMK government of administrative failure.

He alleged that what was once considered a peaceful state was now being turned into a safe haven for terrorists, anti-social elements, international drug smugglers and hardened criminals.

BJP leader Annamalai also criticised the functioning of the state administration, claiming that senior civil servants were being diverted from governance to focus on fixing tenders for contractors.

He also accused the state government of remaining a "mute spectator" in the name of appeasing its core vote base.

The DMK government has not yet issued a response to the BJP's allegations.

--IANS

aal/khz