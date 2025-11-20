BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘theatrics’ over SIR to shield illegal voters from Bangladesh

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to “theatrics” over the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that she is trying to prevent the deletion of names of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state’s electoral rolls.

The allegation came after the Chief Minister wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier in the day, demanding an immediate halt to the revision process.

BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a social media statement soon after the Chief Minister wrote to the CEC. Malviya claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s fear about SIR is because the successive mandates in her favour rest heavily on the seats she wins in those pockets where the illegal infiltration had been maximum.

“Mamata Banerjee will continue to complain and dramatise the SIR process because she knows the noose is tightening and she risks being routed in 2026. Her political survival depends on shielding a voter base created through fraudulent and illegal means,” Malviya observed in his social media statement.

He also claimed that in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, the people of the state will elect the Chief Minister for the state, and “not someone who behaves as though she is the provincial leader of East Pakistan.

State BJP leader Tanmay Mukhopadhyay said that the Chief Minister has become furious because of the double-impact of the SIR and the recent results in the Bihar assembly elections.

“She is realising it well that her fortress will collapse if the names of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters are deleted from the voters’ list. That is why she is so desperate to stop the SIR,” Mukhopadhyay said.

Fashion designer-turned politician and the BJP legislator from Asansol (Dakshin) assembly constituency in West Burdwan district of West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul, claimed that several women illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh are also enjoying the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandrar, the state’s own dole scheme for women.

She also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. ”Why do the illegal infiltrators benefit from the state’s schemes, which are funded by taxpayers’ money?” Paul questioned.

--IANS

src/skp