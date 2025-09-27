Birbhum girl’s rape-murder: Police file charge sheet against school teacher

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The police have filed the charge sheet in a rape and murder case of a minor girl in Birbhum district of West Bengal, nine days after the accused school teacher was arrested, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police of Birbhum district Amandeep said, "We have submitted the charge sheet after just nine days. We will start the trial very soon and try to give the maximum punishment to the accused. So far, only one name has come up in this rape and murder case. We have not found any other names. This incident is very rare to the rarest of rare incidents."

At the same time, even almost a month after the murder, some body parts of the tribal girl have not been found. However, SP Amandeep is hopeful that it will be found very soon. "We will complete the investigation into this murder very soon. Efforts are being made day and night to find the remaining body parts." The charge sheet was submitted on Friday.

On September 17, Birbhum Police arrested the physics teacher of Shyampahari Sri Ramakrishna Shikshapeeth in Birbhum district's Rampurhat, when the decomposed body of a seventh standard student was recovered from a sack, about 20 days after she went missing.

The family of the deceased had accused the physics teacher of that school, Manoj Kumar Pal, of kidnapping and murdering the student. Later, they also alleged that she was raped. Based on their complaint, the police arrested the accused teacher. Police said that the body was cut into pieces, put in a sack and thrown under a bridge.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, the student had left home on August 28 to take her tuition. The family members had filed a missing person complaint with the Rampurhat police station after she did not return home. Later, the family members alleged that the physics teacher at the school, where she was studying, had kidnapped her. Following the recovery of the body, the missing person diary was converted into a murder case.

During police interrogation, the physics teacher confessed to the murder. Based on his statement, the police recovered two bodies in two bags from under a bridge in a canal in Rampurhat. But the complete body of the deceased student has not been found yet. Neither both hands nor the lower body parts were in the bags. As a result, the investigating officers are in a dilemma as there are allegations of rape and murder. If the lower body is not found, it will be difficult for the investigators to prove the rape.

However, the police are confident that other parts will be recovered soon.

--IANS

sch/uk