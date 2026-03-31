Bihar: Woman molested, two accused arrested

Patna, March 31 (IANS) A married woman was publicly molested, and an attempt was made to gang rape her by three miscreants in Nalanda. The district police have arrested two of them.

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The shocking incident occurred in Noorsarai, Bihar’s Nalanda district. The accused also recorded a video of the incident, which was later circulated on social media.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the video went viral.

According to the Station House Officer of Noorsarai police station, the incident took place on the evening of March 26 when the woman had stepped out to a nearby grocery shop.

While returning home, she was surrounded by a group of youths who attempted to harass her.

When the woman resisted and raised an alarm, the accused allegedly molested her, pinned her down on the ground, and attempted to gang rape her. They also tore her clothes, filmed her without consent, and later circulated the video online with the intent to humiliate her.

Following a written complaint, the local police acted promptly. A special team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-2) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal was formed to investigate the case.

The two accused, Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto alias Navneet Kumar Narottam, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

A third accused, Ravikant Kumar, remains absconding. Police teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend him.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police stated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in crimes against women, emphasising that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Nalanda police have registered a First Information Report against all three named accused in the Noorsarai police station under relevant charges of molestation, outraging the modesty of a woman, attempt to rape, intimidating the victim, and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The victim resides in the village with her in-laws, while her husband works in Maharashtra.

The incident also highlights growing concern over the misuse of digital platforms to shame victims. Authorities are expected to investigate the video's circulation and take further legal action under relevant provisions.

--IANS

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