Bihar: Three youths drown in Ganga while rescuing aunt

Patna, March 11 (IANS) A tragic incident was reported from Bhagalpur in Bihar on Wednesday, where three young men drowned while trying to save their aunt during a bath in the Ganga river.

The incident occurred at Dhodha Ghat and has left the entire area in shock.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman had gone to the river to take a bath, accompanied by her brother’s three sons. While bathing, she accidentally moved into deeper water and began to drown.

Seeing their aunt Rukmini Devi struggling in the strong current, the three nephews jumped into the river one after another to rescue her.

While local residents managed to pull Rukmini Devi out safely and rush her to a nearby private clinic, the three young men were swept into deeper water due to the strong current and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar (26), son of Nandlal Sah and a resident of Naya Tola Olpura village; Sunny Kumar (24), son of Shaligram Sah; and Bobby Kumar (26).

All three were relatives who had accompanied their aunt to the river.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

With the help of local residents, the bodies of the three youths were recovered from the river.

The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

The tragic loss of three members of the same family at once has plunged the family and the surrounding locality into grief.

Family members are inconsolable, and a pall of gloom has descended over the area following the heartbreaking incident.

Local residents claimed that due to illegal sand mining in the river, it is difficult to predict the depth beneath the water surface. They alleged that the uneven riverbed may have led to the accident, as the deceased failed to realise the sudden depth of the water and drowned.

