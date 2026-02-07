Bihar - the land of knowledge, says Kiren Rijiju on state Assembly's 150th foundation day

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday described Bihar as the land of knowledge, saying the state has played a historic role in shaping global thought and democratic traditions.

Read More

Speaking on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he said, "Lord Buddha preached Buddhism to the world from this land. We have a lot to learn from Bihar, and the people of the state are excellent orators."

"When Biharis are in the Assembly, there is never a dull moment. You should be proud to be Bihari," he said.

Union Minister Rijiju said he modified his schedule and visited Bihar at the request of the Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar.

Highlighting Bihar's contribution to parliamentary innovation, he noted that the Bihar Legislative Assembly is the first in the country to be live-streamed.

Sharing experiences from his parliamentary career, Rijiju spoke about the stark differences between Indian and British legislators.

The Union Minister recalled that during a parliamentary tour to England, he realised that while an Indian MP represents nearly 2.5 million people, a British MP represents only about 90,000 citizens.

"In India, MPs and MLAs are expected to solve every kind of public problem - from getting bail, hospital admissions, school enrolments, to recommendations for drainage and electricity," he said.

"In England, people don't approach their MPs for such matters. There, representatives mainly focus on policy-making," he said.

The Union Minister advised legislators to thoroughly understand the rules of the House before participating in debates.

Referring to recent controversies involving Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members in Parliament, Rijiju stressed that knowledge of parliamentary rules is essential for all members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was also present at the event, said that leaders who go on to guide the nation emerge from state Assemblies.

He emphasised that members should express their views with dignity rather than through shouting and disruption.

"One must understand the Constitution and respect the sentiments of the people," Birla said, describing Bihar as a historic land of spirituality and democratic values.

On the occasion of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's foundation day, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh emphasised the importance of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly functioning in accordance with parliamentary norms.

He said that preserving the legacy of values should be our priority.

He added that the Bihar Legislative Assembly is fully equipped with technology to empower its legislators.

E-Vidhan (electronic legislature) has made it easier for the public to assess their representatives.

--IANS

ajk/svn