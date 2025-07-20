Bihar: Tej Pratap launches new social media page amid speculation of forming new party

Patna, July 20 (IANS) Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, launched a new social media page, fueling speculation about his next political move after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap created a page named “Team Tej Pratap Yadav” on X and Facebook, appealing to his supporters to follow the page.

The page features a slogan written by Tej Pratap: “Jiska kaayam hai Pratap, woh hai aapka apna Tej Pratap.”

He has also put up a picture of his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, on the page.

The move has sparked discussions in Bihar’s political circles about whether Tej Pratap is preparing to form a new party. However, he has not yet made any formal announcement in this regard, though his close associates indicate that he may soon declare the launch of a new political party.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD for six years by Lalu Prasad Yadav following controversies, including a viral social media post around two months ago in which Tej Pratap shared a photo with a girl named Anushka, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years.

The post was later deleted, but several photos of them went viral, triggering tensions within the family and the party.

Following this, Lalu Prasad Yadav not only expelled Tej Pratap from the party but also severed family ties with him.

Meanwhile, although RJD has issued a letter regarding Tej Pratap’s expulsion, the Bihar Legislative Assembly has not yet been formally informed.

As a result, during the upcoming monsoon session, Tej Pratap is likely to continue sitting in his previous position next to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav in the Assembly.

Tej Pratap, who has previously served as a minister in the Bihar government, has often made headlines for his unpredictable statements and actions.

His latest social media move has once again stirred Bihar’s political atmosphere, with many waiting to see whether he will take the next step of forming his own party ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

--IANS

ajk/dan