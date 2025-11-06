Bihar: Start-up India initiative writes new success chapters in Madhubani

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) The Start-up India initiative, a flagship scheme of the Modi government, is yielding good dividends in Bihar’s Madhubani district and bringing a transformational change in the investment landscape of the district by opening new avenues of opportunity.

One such example is a chemical and gas company established in the Pandaul Industrial Area of Madhubani district, which has created ample employment opportunities on its own. Established about 1.5 years ago, the company boasts of employing at least 80 people.

Company owner and engineer Abhishek Kumar said that his dream came to fruition because of the Startup India scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhishek Kumar told IANS, “I applied for land for this project in 2022. We received 32,000 square feet, or nearly an acre, for Rs 3.2 million. This investment enabled us to employ local people. The incentives received from the state government are equivalent to the total cost of our project. We haven’t faced any problems in the last year and a half.”

Nupur Jha, the company's assistant plant manager engineer, said, "I used to work in Gujarat, but now I'm very happy working in Bihar. I haven't had to take any salary reductions here, and my colleagues are very supportive. I thank PM Modi for promoting start-ups under the scheme."

Supervisor Santosh Sharma said, "Working here is a matter of pride and satisfaction. The atmosphere here is like a family."

Residents and employees are also hoping and raring to start their own ventures, taking inspiration from such start-up initiatives.

They believe that Madhubani will write new chapters of success under the Start-up India initiative, when blended with the hard work of residents.

The Start-up India initiative is set to complete a decade of operation soon. The journey of this transformation and re-shaping of youths’ dreams began in 2016.

In about 9 years of operation, till January 2025, more than 1.59 lakh startups have been recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Today, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

