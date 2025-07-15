Bihar SIR: 86.32 pc enumeration forms collected, final push underway to cover remaining electors

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) As the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar approaches, the Election Commission has collected 86.32 per cent of the Enumeration Forms (EFs) from the state's electorate.

Out of 7.89 crore electors, over 6.81 crore EFs have been submitted.

After accounting for the deceased, relocated, and duplicate voters, the poll panel, in a press statement issued on Tuesday, said the drive has effectively covered 90.84 per cent of the electorate. With 10 days left until the July 25 deadline, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are gearing up for a third round of household visits.

These visits aim to target households that were missed earlier due to the temporary absence of residents.

BLOs will contact the remaining 9.16 per cent of electors individually to ensure their inclusion in the draft electoral roll, set to be published on August 1, 2025.

To support the outreach, special camps have been set up across all 5,683 wards of 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state. Public awareness efforts, including newspaper advertisements, are ongoing to encourage voters to fill out and submit their EFs on time. Voters are also being urged to complete their forms online via the ECINet App or the official website.

The portal has so far received over 6.2 crore uploaded forms, with the number rising steadily.

A new module allowing voters to check the status of their EF submission will go live tonight on the same website. BLOs are being actively supported by 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.

Each BLA can certify and submit up to 50 forms daily, accelerating the collection process.

Election officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind, particularly in urban areas, ahead of the upcoming electoral roll update.

