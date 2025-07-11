Bihar: Robbers looted jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Vaishali

Patna, July 11 (IANS) The fearless rampage of criminals in Bihar continues, with the latest incident appearing in Vaishali district, where miscreants looted jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from a shop in broad daylight on Friday afternoon, causing panic in the area.

The incident took place at Goraul market under Goraul police station, just a short distance from the police station, raising serious questions about the security arrangements in the area.

According to information received, shop owner Arun Kumar Shah was at his shop when around six armed robbers arrived on two motorcycles, threatened him and the customers while brandishing weapons.

“The robbers posed as customers, entered the shop, and soon took all employees, customers and me at gunpoint. They have asked to open the shelves forcibly. They have looted gold and silver jewellery kept on the shelves. The robbers fled within minutes,” Shah said.

This incident has created panic and chaos in the area.

Following the incident, local shopkeepers and residents expressed fear and anger over the deteriorating law and order situation. They shut their shops in protest and demanded the arrest of the accused as soon as possible.

Upon receiving information, the Goraul police station team rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

SDPO Kumari Durga Shakti inspected the scene and recorded the victim’s statement.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused, but no arrests have been made so far.

An FIR has been registered at Goraul police station against unidentified persons, and the district police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals.

“The matter is being investigated with priority, and efforts are on to arrest the accused soon,” said the SHO of Goraul police station.

This incident once again highlights the rising incidents of crime in Bihar and the challenges faced by the police in maintaining law and order.

