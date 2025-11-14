Bihar results provide oxygen to BJP for 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) The trend of the results of the Bihar Assembly polls showing a thumping majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seems to have provided BJP leaders in West Bengal with extra oxygen for the crucial forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

After a clear trend in Bihar emerged, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, told media persons on Friday that if the Election Commission of India (ECI) would ensure free and fair polls in West Bengal next year as it did in case of the recently-concluded Bihar polls, the end of the 15-year Trinamool Congress regime will be guaranteed.

“In Bihar, the people voted for continued social and economic development, a sustained and stable law and order situation ensuring the safety of women, and improved governance. In West Bengal, the people will vote against the prolonged misrule in the Trinamool Congress regime, where the lives of people are saddled with unbridled corruption, increasing rates of crime against women, and utter deterioration in the law and order situation,” Adhikari said.

He also said that, just like Bihar, the elections will be conducted in West Bengal after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the ECI.

“Trinamool Congress is already shivering over the revision exercise, following which names of several illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters will be deleted,” Adhikari claimed.

Scribe-turned-politician and BJP’s state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said that after winning Odisha in 2024 and Bihar in 2025, the next victory for the BJP will be in West Bengal in 2026. “There is no looking back now,” he added.

Giving his reactions to Bihar’s election results, Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, said that the results in Bihar will not have any impact on the Assembly elections in West Bengal next year.

“The ground realities in West Bengal are different from those in Bihar. The state government and Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, still enjoy the confidence of the people of West Bengal, who know that the Trinamool Congress is their most dependable friend, while the BJP is their biggest enemy,” Ghosh said.

--IANS

src/rad