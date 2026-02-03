Bihar presents record Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget; focus on growth, jobs and social justice

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) The Bihar government on Tuesday presented a record budget of Rs 3,47,589.76 crore for the financial year 2026–27, the largest in the state’s history.

Read More

Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav presented the budget in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The budget marks an increase of approximately Rs 30,695 crore over the previous financial year.

The state government described it as a major step towards rapid economic growth, employment generation and strengthening social justice.

The biggest highlight of the budget is the sharp rise in capital expenditure, with an allocation of Rs 63,455.84 crore, accounting for 18.26 per cent of the total budget.

This spending will be directed towards creating permanent infrastructure such as roads, bridges, irrigation facilities, power plants, water supply systems, schools, colleges and hospitals.

Education and higher education have received the highest allocation in the budget, with a provision of Rs 68,216.95 crore.

While a significant portion will be spent on salaries and allowances of teaching and non-teaching staff, the government has also emphasised the establishment of new degree colleges and model schools, teacher recruitment, promotion of digital education, expansion of higher education institutions, health, and law and order.

The budget allocates Rs 21,270.40 crore for the health sector, aimed at upgrading district hospitals, setting up new medical colleges and expanding health services.

The Home Department (police and security) has been allotted Rs 20,270.40 crore, with a focus on strengthening law and order through technological upgradation and improved policing infrastructure.

For agriculture-dependent Bihar, the government announced the extension of Agriculture Roadmap-4, with a focus on increasing the production of maize, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables.

Under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers will receive additional assistance of Rs 3,000 per year.

The budget also proposes promotion of cold storage facilities, food processing units and agricultural startups, aimed at increasing farmers’ income and creating rural employment.

Women’s empowerment has been given special emphasis. The government will continue financial assistance to women associated with self-help groups, provide easy loans for self-employment, and promote activities such as dairy, food processing, tailoring and local industries.

The government said these measures will further strengthen women’s participation in Bihar’s development.

The state government has set a target of creating one crore (10 million) job opportunities in the coming years.

Skill development centres will be expanded, and industrial clusters will be developed to promote industrial growth.

Under the new industrial policy, the government has expressed hope for large-scale investment and has set an ambitious target of Rs 50 lakh crore in capital investment in the next financial year.

Special emphasis will be placed on MSMEs and startups.

The budget outlines the expansion of rural and urban road networks and further improvements in power generation and distribution.

The government noted that per capita electricity consumption has risen to 374 units, and increased emphasis will be placed on solar and renewable energy.

Affordable housing schemes for the urban poor will continue, while flagship programmes like ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ will be further strengthened.

Flood control and irrigation projects will also remain a priority.

Despite the large outlay, the government has kept the fiscal deficit at 2.99 per cent of GSDP, within prescribed limits.

The state’s total debt is also reported to be within safe limits.

The budget includes targeted provisions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other underprivileged sections.

The Scheduled Castes Department has been allocated Rs 19,603 crore, while the Scheduled Tribes Department will receive Rs 1,648 crore.

--IANS

ajk/uk