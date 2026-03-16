Bihar: Police launch probe into viral video of singer-dancer stage altercation

Patna, March 16 (IANS) Police have initiated a probe after a video allegedly showing a Bhojpuri singer throwing a female dancer off the stage during a wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district went viral on social media.

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The incident reportedly took place on March 11 during a wedding function in Mauna village. In the viral clip, Bhojpuri singer Dhananjay Sharma is seen lifting a female dancer during a stage performance and pushing her off the stage towards the crowd.

The video shows the performance in progress when the singer suddenly lifts the dancer and throws her off the stage, leaving people present at the event shocked.

Following the circulation of the video, several social media users criticised the act, calling it dangerous and humiliating behaviour towards a performer, while many demanded action against the singer.

After the video gained traction online, Sharma released a statement defending himself.

According to him, the incident occurred following a dispute on stage.

He claimed that some dancers had attempted to push him off the stage and had allegedly scratched him during the altercation.

“An attempt was made to throw me off the stage. I chased one of the models and tried to throw her back onto the stage, but I misjudged the distance and she fell into the crowd,” Sharma said.

He added that he has around 37 minutes of full video footage of the event and urged people to watch the complete clip before drawing conclusions.

Police at Rajepur Police Station have taken cognisance of the viral video and begun an inquiry into the incident.

Police officer Garima Kumari said the matter came to the attention of the police through social media.

“A video has gone viral showing the singer throwing a dancer off the stage. Another video featuring the woman involved has also surfaced in which she reportedly says the act was done in jest and that she has no objection,” the officer said.

She added that further legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is filed in connection with the incident.

Police said the matter is currently under investigation as they verify the authenticity and context of the viral video.

--IANS

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