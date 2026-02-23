Bihar: Pappu Yadav consoles kin of slain minor

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday visited the residence of Ankit Anand, a Class 7 student who was shot dead by criminals in Saharsa on February 18, to express his condolences to the bereaved family.​

Read More

The MP met Ankit’s parents, offered his sympathies, and assured them of full support during their time of grief.​

Terming the incident extremely heartbreaking, Pappu Yadav questioned how a 13-year-old child could have any enmity with anyone.​

Family members told him that they had no dispute or rivalry with anyone, yet the child was targeted.​

The MP expressed shock over what he described as the growing audacity of criminals, stating that even children are no longer being spared.​

Targeting the Bihar government, Pappu Yadav alleged that criminal activities have become rampant across the state.​

He said that while incidents of brutal crimes against girls and daylight murders are being reported from different districts, the government and administration remain silent spectators.​

He further alleged that whenever voices are raised for public rights, attempts are made to suppress them.​

Expressing dissatisfaction with the local police investigation, the Purnea MP said that the probe so far appeared inadequate.​

He strongly demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder, asserting that only an independent and impartial investigation could expose the real perpetrators behind what he termed a conspiracy.​

The incident has further fueled the ongoing political debate over law and order in Bihar.​

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the state government, describing its 21-year rule as a period marked by crime and corruption.​

The killing of Ankit Anand has once again raised questions over the government’s claims of good governance in the state.​

It remains to be seen how the state government responds to the demand for a CBI probe and what further action is taken in the case.

​--IANS

ajk/dan