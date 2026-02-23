Bihar: Pappu Yadav consoles kin of slain minor

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday visited the residence of Ankit Anand, a Class 7 student who was shot dead by criminals in Saharsa on February 18, to express his condolences to the bereaved family.
The MP met Ankit’s parents, offered his sympathies, and assured them of full support during their time of grief.
Terming the incident extremely heartbreaking, Pappu Yadav questioned how a 13-year-old child could have any enmity with anyone.
Family members told him that they had no dispute or rivalry with anyone, yet the child was targeted.
The MP expressed shock over what he described as the growing audacity of criminals, stating that even children are no longer being spared.
Targeting the Bihar government, Pappu Yadav alleged that criminal activities have become rampant across the state.
He said that while incidents of brutal crimes against girls and daylight murders are being reported from different districts, the government and administration remain silent spectators.
He further alleged that whenever voices are raised for public rights, attempts are made to suppress them.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the local police investigation, the Purnea MP said that the probe so far appeared inadequate.
He strongly demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder, asserting that only an independent and impartial investigation could expose the real perpetrators behind what he termed a conspiracy.
The incident has further fueled the ongoing political debate over law and order in Bihar.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the state government, describing its 21-year rule as a period marked by crime and corruption.
The killing of Ankit Anand has once again raised questions over the government’s claims of good governance in the state.
It remains to be seen how the state government responds to the demand for a CBI probe and what further action is taken in the case.
--IANS
ajk/dan