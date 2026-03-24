Bihar: One murdered in Rohtas, five injured in Bhojpur firing incident ​

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Panic gripped Bhojpur district in Bihar on Tuesday after an indiscriminate firing took place in broad daylight at the Piro Registry Office, leaving five people injured, including a property dealer.
The incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a land parcel measuring approximately 2.5 kathas.
According to preliminary information, a gang of miscreants carrying firearms suddenly attacked individuals who had arrived at the registry office to complete land registration formalities.
The situation quickly escalated, triggering chaos and a stampede-like atmosphere within the premises.
Notably, the campus has key administrative offices, including those of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), and other officials, where security arrangements are generally considered tight.
Despite this, the attackers managed to carry out the firing, raising serious concerns about law and order.
All five injured individuals were first taken to a nearby health centre for primary treatment, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Arrah for advanced treatment.
Police teams swiftly arrived at the scene after receiving the information.
Officers from multiple police stations, led by the SDPO, have begun an investigation and are conducting raids to identify and arrest those involved.
The incident comes just a day before Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Arrah on March 25 as part of his Samriddhi Yatra.
In another disturbing incident, a man was murdered by unidentified assailants in Rohtas district.
The incident took place in the Moradabad locality under Mufassil police station’s limits, where a man—identified as Hasan Raza Khan—was brutally assaulted following an ongoing dispute related to the purchase and sale of land.
According to the police, the dispute had been simmering for several days.
On Tuesday, Hasan Raza Khan was travelling on a motorcycle when a group of individuals allegedly surrounded him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.
He was allegedly assaulted and struck with a sharp-edged object before being left seriously injured on the roadside. The assault ultimately proved fatal.
After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the grieving family members, who are inconsolable.
The incident has created a tense and sombre atmosphere in the locality.
Acting swiftly, police reached the scene and launched an investigation.
During follow-up action, a raid was conducted at a garage in Moradabad, leading to the recovery of two country-made pistols and two live cartridges.
The deceased’s motorcycle has also been seized as part of the investigation.
So far, five suspects—including a minor and three women—have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.
Authorities are continuing their probe to establish the full sequence of events and identify all those involved.
The incident has left the area in shock, with a pall of silence and fear prevailing among residents.
--IANS
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