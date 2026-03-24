Bihar: One murdered in Rohtas, five injured in Bhojpur firing incident ​

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Panic gripped Bhojpur district in Bihar on Tuesday after an indiscriminate firing took place in broad daylight at the Piro Registry Office, leaving five people injured, including a property dealer.​

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The incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a land parcel measuring approximately 2.5 kathas.​

According to preliminary information, a gang of miscreants carrying firearms suddenly attacked individuals who had arrived at the registry office to complete land registration formalities.​

The situation quickly escalated, triggering chaos and a stampede-like atmosphere within the premises.​

Notably, the campus has key administrative offices, including those of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), and other officials, where security arrangements are generally considered tight.​

Despite this, the attackers managed to carry out the firing, raising serious concerns about law and order.​

All five injured individuals were first taken to a nearby health centre for primary treatment, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Arrah for advanced treatment.​

Police teams swiftly arrived at the scene after receiving the information.​

Officers from multiple police stations, led by the SDPO, have begun an investigation and are conducting raids to identify and arrest those involved.​

The incident comes just a day before Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Arrah on March 25 as part of his Samriddhi Yatra.​

In another disturbing incident, a man was murdered by unidentified assailants in Rohtas district.​

The incident took place in the Moradabad locality under Mufassil police station’s limits, where a man—identified as Hasan Raza Khan—was brutally assaulted following an ongoing dispute related to the purchase and sale of land.​

According to the police, the dispute had been simmering for several days.​

On Tuesday, Hasan Raza Khan was travelling on a motorcycle when a group of individuals allegedly surrounded him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.​

He was allegedly assaulted and struck with a sharp-edged object before being left seriously injured on the roadside. The assault ultimately proved fatal.​

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the grieving family members, who are inconsolable.​

The incident has created a tense and sombre atmosphere in the locality.​

Acting swiftly, police reached the scene and launched an investigation.​

During follow-up action, a raid was conducted at a garage in Moradabad, leading to the recovery of two country-made pistols and two live cartridges.​

The deceased’s motorcycle has also been seized as part of the investigation.​

So far, five suspects—including a minor and three women—have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.​

Authorities are continuing their probe to establish the full sequence of events and identify all those involved.​

The incident has left the area in shock, with a pall of silence and fear prevailing among residents.​

--IANS

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