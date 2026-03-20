Bihar: Met Dept issues red alert in 16 districts after hailstorm

Patna, March 20 (IANS) The weather pattern in Bihar has taken a sudden turn, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘Red Alert’ for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across 16 districts of the state.

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According to the IMD, severe weather activity, including intense thunderstorms, lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, and strong winds with gusts of 50–60 km/h, is expected over the next 24 hours in several districts, including Araria, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Saharsa, Samastipur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, and Vaishali.

The department has urged residents to remain alert and strictly follow safety advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

The met department officials advised residents to take shelter immediately in a sturdy building if caught outdoors, avoid standing under trees or near electric poles, stay away from open fields and water bodies, and farmers are advised not to enter fields until conditions normalise.

Authorities have emphasised that lightning strikes and strong winds pose significant risks, and precautionary measures must be taken seriously to avoid casualties.

A sudden change in weather patterns swept across Bihar on Friday, bringing rainfall, strong winds, and hailstorms to several districts, offering temporary relief from the rising heat but also causing damage in some areas.

Districts such as Muzaffarpur and Vaishali witnessed rain accompanied by gusty winds, while hailstorms were reported from multiple locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued ‘Yellow’ and ‘Orange’ alerts, warning residents to remain cautious.

In Muzaffarpur, the weather shifted rapidly within hours of the alert.

Dark clouds gathered by afternoon, followed by dust-laden winds, thunder, and light rainfall across urban and rural areas, including Sakra, Motipur, and Kanti.

The sudden change led to a noticeable drop in temperature, with estimates suggesting a decline of 3-5°C in maximum temperatures, bringing relief ahead of the peak summer season.

However, the situation was more difficult in parts of the Vaishali district. In the Goraul block, intense storms accompanied by heavy rain and hailstones forced residents indoors.

Reports from Mohammadpur Pojha village indicate that large hailstones caused significant damage to standing Rabi crops, leaving farmers worried about losses.

Similar weather conditions, including hailstorms, were also reported from Bettiah and Bagaha in West Champaran district.

--IANS

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