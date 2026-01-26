Bihar marks 77th Republic Day with grandeur, CM Nitish Kumar hoists tricolour

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) Bihar, along with the rest of the country, celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday with patriotic fervour and elaborate ceremonies across the state.

A grand Republic Day event was organised at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where thousands gathered to witness the celebrations.

Before heading to Gandhi Maidan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hoisted the national flag at his official residence. He saluted the tricolour and extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Bihar on this occasion. Senior administrative officials, security personnel, and a large number of people were present during the flag-hoisting ceremony, which concluded with the playing of the national anthem.

CM Nitish Kumar also conveyed his Republic Day wishes through a social media post. He wrote on X, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also hoisted the national flag at his residence on 10 Circular Road in Patna. The ceremony was held in the morning and was attended by senior RJD leaders, party workers, and supporters in large numbers.

At the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Speaker Prem Kumar hoisted the national flag and saluted the tricolour.

Extending Republic Day greetings, he emphasized the significance of democracy, the Constitution, and national unity.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hoisted the national flag and saluted the tricolor at his official residence. “Heartfelt greetings to all the people of Bihar on the 77th Republic Day. Let us resolve to build an India where every citizen is aware of their civic duties,” Choudhary said in a message posted on his X account.

Assembly officials, staff members and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony. The playing of the national anthem after the flag hoisting filled the premises with a strong sense of patriotism.

Republic Day celebrations are being held in every district across Bihar with flag hoisting, cultural programs, and patriotic events at government offices, educational institutions, and public places, reflecting the spirit of democracy, unity, and constitutional values.

--IANS

ajk/skp