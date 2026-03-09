Bihar IPS officer's questioning continues for fifth day in Andhra ex-MP's torture case

Amaravati, March 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police continued the questioning of Bihar's Inspector General of Police, Sunil Kumar Naik, for the fifth day on Monday in the alleged custodial torture of former Member of Parliament K. Raghurama Krishna Raju.

The Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer appeared before the police at the CID regional office, where the police team is reported to have recreated the scene. Later, he was taken to Central Crime Station, Guntur, for questioning.

Naik was being questioned by a police team by Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police A. R. Damodar, who is the investigating officer in the case. He has been appearing before the police every day since March 5 as per the direction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The IPS official is being questioned every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. He was reportedly quizzed on the basis of the statement of Raghurama Krishna Raju, who was allegedly tortured in the custody during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party government.

On Raju’s complaint, the Guntur Police last year booked former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and three IPS officers, including Naik.

Raju, then a rebel MP of YSRCP, was arrested in 2021 for alleged derogatory remarks against then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naik was on deputation in Andhra Pradesh and was serving as Deputy Inspector General in the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The IPS officer is currently serving as the Director of Bihar State Fire Services, while Raju is the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh Police had arrested Naik in Patna on February 23 as he was not appearing for questioning despite notices issued to him. However, a Patna court rejected the police plea for his transit warrant.

Following this, the police had approached a court in Guntur, which issued an arrest warrant on February 26.

The IPS officer had also moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. While granting interim protection, the High Court had directed him to appear before the investigation officer.

