Bihar: HM Shah at Khagaria rally blames Lalu regime for crime surge, industry exodus

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime at a massive rally in Khagaria on Saturday, blaming the erstwhile government for rampant crime in the state.

“During Lalu’s rule, murder, robbery, extortion, kidnapping and massacres were routine. People lived in fear,” HM Shah said.

He claimed that the collapse of law and order under the RJD era drove industries away and kept Bihar backward.

Contrasting that period with the present, HM Shah credited the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government with restoring order and fighting Left Wing Extremism.

“This election is not merely about electing MLAs or ministers and sending them to Patna. This election will decide whether the rule of lawlessness returns or development continues,” he said.

Outlining the NDA’s priorities, HM Shah listed education, timely medical care, irrigation and household water supply as the four pillars of the NDA government’s roadmap for Bihar’s progress.

He accused the opposition Grand Alliance of being defined by corruption and dynastic politics, charging that Lalu’s family sought personal power while the Congress promoted dynastic ambitions at the national level.

“Lalu Prasad wants to make his son Chief Minister, while Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Prime Minister,” HM Shah said.

The Home Minister also spoke of the personal integrity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying there have been no corruption charges against them, while listing multiple scams linked to Lalu’s era, including the fodder scam.

Targeting the INDIA bloc on national security and migration, HM Shah claimed the opposition favoured allowing “infiltrators'' to remain, and vowed NDA action to identify and expel them if re-elected.

“Rahul Gandhi says that infiltrators should be allowed to stay in Bihar. You tell me, should we allow infiltrators to stay here? I want to tell Rahul Gandhi clearly that no matter how many rallies you hold to protect infiltrators, you cannot save them. I promise that if you elect the NDA government again, our government will work to identify and expel every single infiltrator from the country,” he said.

The Home Minister also highlighted recent welfare measures of the Bihar government — Rs 10,000 transfers to Jeevika (self-help group) members, increases in widow and old-age pensions, higher ASHA worker honoraria and progress on the Patna Metro — and praised PM Modi for strengthening the country economically and militarily.

HM Shah also extended Chhath festival greetings and prayed for law and order, women’s safety and Bihar’s development, saying he sought the blessings of Chhath Maiya for a peaceful and prosperous state.

“The great festival of Chhath has begun today all over the world, in Bihar and throughout Purvanchal. Our mothers and sisters have started the Chhath Puja with the Nahay-Khay ritual. I wholeheartedly wish all the people of Bihar a very happy Chhath festival. I pray to Chhath Maiya that our Bihar always remains free from the rule of lawlessness, that law and order remain strong, that our sisters and daughters remain safe and that Bihar becomes a developed state in the future. This is my prayer to Chhath Maiya,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/pgh